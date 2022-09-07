More Fog Overnight. Spotty Showers Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure will remain in control for the rest of this evening. Skies will remain mostly clear, and lows will be like what we had last night in the 40s and low 50s. There will also be areas of low clouds and fog that will develop impacting visibility into Thursday morning.

Any fog & cloud cover should burn off quickly during the morning. There will be a period of sunshine before a cold front begins to move from northwest to southeast. This front will bring some additional cloud cover and will also produce a stray shower or two across northern areas. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the 70s with some upper 60s along the coast.

By Friday, an upper-level ridge will build into the region. This combined with a surface high pressure will bring us mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures into the weekend. Highs will be reaching into the 70s and low 80s.

Also, by the weekend we will be watching what is currently Tropical Storm Earl. This is expected to strengthen into a potential Category 3 hurricane as it passes by Bermuda and will then reach Category 4 strength as it moves northwards. This will stay well off into the Atlantic thanks to the area of high pressure that will be sitting over us. The only impacts we will see will be a rip current risk for coastal areas.

Changes will come by next week. High pressure moves out and an area of low pressure will move in from the Great Lakes bringing us increasing chances of rain by Tuesday & Wednesday of next week. A potential cool-down

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of fog likely. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s with light & variable winds.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a spot shower possible over the north. Highs in the 70s with a few upper 60s along the coast. SE wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s. Chance for showers by late day.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

