Maine football turns to home opener against Colgate

Black Bears opened season with 41-0 loss to New Mexico
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are going back to the drawing board to try to find a way to head coach Jordan Stevens’s first win at the helm of the program.

Things didn’t go well for the team on Saturday’s 41-0 road loss to New Mexico.

Stevens discussed several areas where the team needs to find confidence as it encounters different situations throughout the game.

The Black Bears will get a chance to sure things up in their home opener against Colgate on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Everything that comes with being in a game is where we need to improve. We need to improve our execution, operation within the game, starting and finishing a series, the flows of the game, and responding to the adversity of the game is where we need to improve,” said Stevens.

After the matchup with the Raiders, Maine will travel to see another FBS team, the Boston College Eagles. The ACC opponent is a chance for Black Bears wide receiver Kobay White to excel against the program he transferred from before arriving in Orono.

