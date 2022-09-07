Discussion continues for Bangor subdivision proposal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Discussion continued tonight regarding a proposed subdivision near Broadway in Bangor.

The project would include 30 duplexes and a new road off Lancaster Avenue.

Planning board members and affected neighbors walked through the site plan before the meeting.

A similar project had been approved in 2006, but fell through.

Neighbors with abutting property tell us their concerns center around the size and traffic safety of the project in an already-crowded area, as well as a lack of environmental assessments.

”We’re not against growth - we’re against greed. The traffic has been a large concern. There was a traffic study done where cars were clocked going 42 miles per hour on this very short and small road,” Melissa Bolduc says.

An applicant also says, “There is going to be less through traffic than there are on the adjacent streets, and so, we believe that the street for the private development provides the safety for pedestrians that it needs.”

The meeting, which lasted three-and-a-half hours, was the third planning board meeting concerning this project.

Discussion will continue on September 20 regarding sidewalk installation and an area comparison of building density calculation.

