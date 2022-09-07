Culvert repair closing road near Bangor High School for two weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers along Grandview Avenue near Bangor High School will need to start thinking about alternate travel routes.

Work began Wednesday replacing the Arctic Brook Culvert on the road near Prentiss Woods.

One lane of traffic is open through Sunday, Sept. 11.

The portion of Grandview from Hillside Avenue to Essex Street will then be closed from Sept. 12 through Sept. 23.

Inbound and outbound detours will go to Stillwater Avenue and Burleigh Road.

All local driveways will be accessible during the closure.

