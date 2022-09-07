Cross Insurance Center going cashless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re planning on attending an event at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend, you’ll want to leave the cash at home.

Starting Friday, September 9th they will be going cashless for all sales inside the venue.

You’ll have to use either a credit or debit card.

They will also accept several forms of mobile payment, such as Apple and Google Pay.

IMPORTANT VENUE UPDATE - Please note that starting September 9th, 2022, the Cross Insurance Center will be a cashless... Posted by Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.