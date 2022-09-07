Cross Insurance Center going cashless
Starting September 9th, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will be a cashless venue.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re planning on attending an event at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend, you’ll want to leave the cash at home.
Starting Friday, September 9th they will be going cashless for all sales inside the venue.
You’ll have to use either a credit or debit card.
They will also accept several forms of mobile payment, such as Apple and Google Pay.
