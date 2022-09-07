The Community rally to help a stray dog on his road to recovery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “He was full of love. He wanted to fight, and so we had to fight with him,” said Rae-Ann Demos.

The community has rallied to support Max, a stray dog brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area where Rae Ann Demos works as the executive director.

“My staff had to actually carry him from the vehicle into the building because he couldn’t walk,” she said.

Demos suspects Max was possibly hit by a vehicle, but that was not all. She said he was pretty thin, and they had to get him evaluated, right away.

“He had a pelvic fracture and possibly some neurological damage to his spine, and they had recommended either a second opinion or euthanasia because he was in so much pain. So, that’s when we decided to take them down south,” she said.

She learned it would cost $5000 for a consultation. The organization sought out help through social media. Demos said she gets goose bumps over the support they received.

“Within 24 hours, we raised more than the money than that we needed for his consult, so we cannot thank our community enough,” Demos said.

The doctors recommend that Max be kept on quiet bed rest and to maintain his pain medicine. They say it is possible he will heal without surgery. Demos says he’s gaining weight and strength each day.

“He spends a lot of time with staff and volunteers that come in to just hang with him in his kennel, so he is constantly full of love. He is getting to the point where he wants to get out and be a normal dog again,” Demos said.

Once he is fully healed, they will start the journey of finding him a forever home.

“My hope for Max is that he will heal perfectly without any issue. Get him neutered and then get him out onto the floor and have somebody special come in and adopt him and continue to send us updates of him and keep that story going,” she concluded.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.