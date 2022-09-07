Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine searching for local mentors, preparing for plane pull event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For more than 40 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine has been changing children’s lives by matching them with caring adults who will help them in their journey to success.

Right now, they have a critical need for mentors, especially male mentors, throughout their seven-county area.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine says 75 to 100 Littles are waiting to be matched with a Big. Some have been waiting close to a year.

If you are interested, you must be over 18.

There is an enrollment process, so you will have to fill out an application.

Then, they will get you going and answer any questions you may have.

“We encourage people to really think about what they have to offer, think about what they have to give, a couple of hours a week of their time, and you can make a huge difference in the life of a child right here in our area,” said Program Manager, Elizabeth Bushnell.

“It fills a good need for people that either don’t have kids, or whose kids have grown up, and they’re looking to have that youth interaction. Plus, it gives you great satisfaction that you can help young people and help them develop and fill part of their needs,” said Big Sister mentor, Shayna Piedimonte.

Prepare to Launch! We can't wait to see you all at this weekend's BBBS of Mid-Maine Plane Pull on Saturday, Sept. 10th,... Posted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

This Saturday, September 10th, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine will hold a plane pull event to support youth mentoring programs.

Local businesses and organizations will line up to see who can pull a jet aircraft 20 feet in the fastest time.

It will be held at Bangor International Airport starting at 10 a.m.

The event is expected to host upwards of 20 teams, each comprised of eight to ten people, who will compete for a trophy awarded to the team with the fastest pull.

TV5′s Joy Hollowell will be emceeing the event.

There is time to sign up!

Click here to register.

