Bangor Raceway opens fall harness season

Wednesday’s 3 p.m. post time rang in a September to November slate of live racing
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Raceway rolls on from the summer to fall meet season of harness racing.

Wednesday’s 3 p.m. post time rang in a September to November slate of live racing that will span Wednesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 17 before Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday sessions in October, leading up to a marquee event on the race calendar.

“It’s hard to believe that the summer meet’s over already, and we’re into the fall meet. We’re excited to get the fall meet going because the horse supply is full. We’ve got a big event coming up in October with the Sire Stakes Finals on the 15th. That brings in quite a crowd, and it’s the richest day in harness racing in Maine,” said Michael Hopkins, Bangor Raceway Manager.

Hopkins added that the Sire Stake Three-Year-Old Finals will see a purse amount of more than $700,000.

He’s also happy to see race fans come out to a family-friendly environment at the track.

Track organizers have also seen purses rise from two years ago, along with better quality in full race lineups.

The 2022 season ends the first weekend in November.

