Authorities say large amount of fentanyl seized from Baileyville home

Baileyville drug bust
Baileyville drug bust(Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Baileyville woman is facing charges after authorities say a large amount of fentanyl was seized from her home.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Baileyville Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were all investigating the suspected trafficking of fentanyl from a home on Oxford Street in Baileyville.

Authorities say they were able to make an undercover purchase and then went in with a search warrant.

They say they found 127 grams of suspected fentanyl worth over $25,000.

Lisa Malone, 65, was arrested.

Malone is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

She’s being held at Washington County Jail.

