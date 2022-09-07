Unity woman killed in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A 93-year-old Unity woman is dead after a crash in Albion.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday morning after a car went off the road and into a ditch.

We’re told witnesses tried to help the driver, Elva LaPointe, out of the car but were unsuccessful.

Albion Firefighters were able to remove LaPointe from the car, but she died at the scene.

Authorities believe LaPointe suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

