12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program.

According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.

After investigating, detectives determined a 12-year-old student was responsible.

As a precaution, there was an increased police presence at Bangor schools today.

