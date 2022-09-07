12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program.

According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.

After investigating, detectives determined a 12-year-old student was responsible.

As a precaution, there was an increased police presence at Bangor schools today.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Saturday, September 10th, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine will hold a plane pull event in...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine searching for local mentors, preparing for plane pull event
Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center going cashless
Baileyville drug bust
Authorities say large amount of fentanyl seized from Baileyville home
Albion crash
Unity woman killed in Albion crash