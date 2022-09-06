UPS recently added new flight to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re driving around Bangor International Airport in the morning, you might see a new plane there from time to time.

United Parcel Service has been sending a new 757 to Bangor from New Hampshire for the past several weeks.

UPS has increased their service during the week by adding a new Tuesday through Friday schedule to help ease the burden of getting more cargo to the area.

By getting more cargo here in a timely manner by air, UPS drivers can get those items to you faster.

”Well, it’s gonna mean ultimately that you’re going to get your packages much more quickly. Prior to packages coming from the main UPS central site in Louisville, Kentucky, making its way through Manchester to us a lot by truck transportation. Now, on a four day basis Tuesday through Friday,” said Evan Thomas, Bangor International Airport.

According to UPS Media Relations, the 757 has a maximum payload of 88,000 pounds and helps to better serve UPS customers in the Bangor area as well as Southern Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.