UPS recently added new flight to Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re driving around Bangor International Airport in the morning, you might see a new plane there from time to time.

United Parcel Service has been sending a new 757 to Bangor from New Hampshire for the past several weeks.

UPS has increased their service during the week by adding a new Tuesday through Friday schedule to help ease the burden of getting more cargo to the area.

By getting more cargo here in a timely manner by air, UPS drivers can get those items to you faster.

”Well, it’s gonna mean ultimately that you’re going to get your packages much more quickly. Prior to packages coming from the main UPS central site in Louisville, Kentucky, making its way through Manchester to us a lot by truck transportation. Now, on a four day basis Tuesday through Friday,” said Evan Thomas, Bangor International Airport.

According to UPS Media Relations, the 757 has a maximum payload of 88,000 pounds and helps to better serve UPS customers in the Bangor area as well as Southern Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE: Christopher Hallowell
Maine’s highest court to hear appeal of Bath man convicted of attempted murder
Famous Belfast lobster predicts an early winter
Famous Belfast lobster predicts an early winter
Labor Day weather
Rain will taper off overnight
Central Maine dance teacher kicks off 50th year
Central Maine dance teacher kicks off 50th year