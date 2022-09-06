Students return after Maine school burned

Most students in Maine are now back in class, including in Portland and the Dike-Newall School in Bath
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WABI) - Nearly all students in Maine are now back in class. Most returned before Labor Day, but some schools, like Portland and RSU 1 in and around Bath, returned on Tuesday.

In Portland, Grades 1 through 12 returned on Tuesday. Students in kindergarten and Pre-k will start on Thursday.

In Bath, Tuesday marked the return for students at the Dike-Newall School. The school burned in June, forcing the district to find a temporary location for this school year. Students are attending classes at the former Bath Regional Career Technical Center.

Parents told WMTW Tuesday morning that this is a big day for everyone.

Students and staff were greeted by a huge welcome sign and a special area to take pictures after the school won a school spirit contest hosted by a local group.

The community helped rally support for the school after the fire, including a gift card drive and building furniture. A GoFundMe page to help refill the music room has raised more than $10,000.

For RSU 1, grades k-9 started Tuesday. Students in grades 10-12 return on Wednesday.

