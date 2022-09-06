Skowhegan Drive-In closes for the season, possibly for good

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan Drive-in is officially closed for the season, and there’s a chance it could be closing for good.

According to a Facebook post on the Skowhegan Drive in page, the future of the movie theater is uncertain.

They closed things out on Sunday with a showing of “Grease” and “American Graffiti.”

Private events and sponsorship opportunities are available throughout the fall if you own a business or want to offer the community a free movie night.

The drive in asks you to contact them if interested.

