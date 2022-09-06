Skies Clearing Overnight. Quiet Rest Of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low over the Mid-Atlantic will continue to bring rain showers & clouds to southern New England. For us, high pressure continues to build in from the northeast. This will continue to clear clouds this evening from northeast to southwest. Our pattern for the rest of the week will be dominated by an area of high-pressure meaning conditions will stay dry and mostly sunny.

The rest of tonight will have mostly clear skies with areas of fog expected to develop. Lows will be comfortable ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Tuesday & Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the well into the 70s. There will be a few changes by Thursday as a weak cold front will cross the region. This will bring some additional cloud cover and the chance for a spot shower or two, especially over northern communities. Highs will remain in the 70s.

By Friday, an upper-level ridge will build into the region. This combined with a surface high pressure will bring us mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures into the weekend. Highs will be reaching into the 70s and low 80s.

Also, by the weekend we will be watching what is currently Tropical Storm Earl. This is expected to strengthen into a potential Category 2 or 3 hurricane as it passes by Bermuda. This will stay will off into the Atlantic thanks to the area of high pressure that will be sitting over us. The only impacts we will see will be a rip current risk for coastal areas.

Changes will come by next week. High pressure moves out and an area of low pressure will move in from the Great Lakes bringing us increasing chances of rain by Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Areas of fog expected with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Light and variable wind.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a spot shower possible over the north. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s. Chance for showers by late day.

