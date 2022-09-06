Sens. Collins, King co-sponsor legislation to report, educate on campus hazing

Fogler Library at UMaine
Fogler Library at UMaine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
(WABI) - Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, are working to combat hazing on college campuses.

The senators are co-sponsoring legislation that would prevent and respond to hazing.

The Report and Educate About Campus Hazing, or REACH Act, would require these incidents to be reported as part of a college’s annual crime report.

It would also establish a definition of hazing to clarify what constitutes a reportable offense.

The legislation would require institutions to establish a campus wide research-based program to educate students about the dangers of hazing.

Collins and King say students have a right to feel safe and accepted so they can focus on their studies and fully participate in the college community.

