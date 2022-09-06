Rohan Jones moves to tight end in Black Bear offense

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Before coming to Orono, Rohan Jones played running back and wide receiver. But now, he’s Maine’s newest tight end.

Jones has previous experience at running back and wide receiver (WABI)

“I worked with [Maine Tight Ends] Coach [Mikahael] Waters on technique and all of that because I was always a bigger receiver, so physically it wasn’t that much of a challenge. It was mostly the technique and the details of the position that I had to work on,” said Jones, freshman.

“You just try to get him the ball. That helps. When you’ve got a guy like that who can play multiple positions, it always helps. It brings a lot of versatility to the offense with different formations and motions. We’re able to get good matchups on him. He’s definitely a huge help,” said Joe Fagnano, senior quarterback.

There’s a learning curve from playing out wide to next to the offensive line.

“I can go out and catch passes and am working on my blocking, or the dirty work. I’m just trying to complete the circle of things I can do. The physicality aspect helped me with all of that. Playing running back helped me rush, receiver helped me catch, so I think playing tight end now completes the circle. It makes me a full package,” said Jones.

Jones has someone who can provide a great help in the position room in Shawn Bowman.

“It’s huge. Shawn has been one of our most consistent players within this first game and all through the spring, summer, and into now. There’s a reason he’s a captain. He’s one of the more well-respected players on the team,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

Jones is ready to contribute any way he can.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s really studying the game with that transition and getting to be able to move. He’s been doing pretty well so far,” said Fagnano.

“I’m all in for tight end because I’m just trying to help the team, so if that’s what the team needs, that’s what I’m ready to do,” said Jones.

The Black Bears are back in action for their home opener against Colgate on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Maine dropped its first game of the season, 41-0, on the road against the FBS’s New Mexico.

