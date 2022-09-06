Rain holds off for the 59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor

By Angela Luna
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The rain held off just in time for runners to cross the finish line on Monday during the 59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor.

While most people see Labor Day as a day off, these folks are up on their feet ready to race.

Maine’s oldest race took place Monday morning for the 59th year. Around 200 people were ready to go at 9 a.m.

Robin Emery has been a part of the race since the first year women were allowed to enter in the 1970s. She says each time she does it, she says it’s refreshing to see so many people from all over Maine participate.

“I’ve done it so many times, and I’ve won it 15 times back in the old days, and i just wanted to get out there and just be with all the runners. It’s more of a social thing, but also there were a lot of people in the race. were cheering us on. That’s really fun when you’re running and people are cheering. I just love this course,” Emery said.

Prizes were awarded to the top three finishers in each age division. The top male and female finishers are Erik McCarthy and Sarah Mulcahy.

Win or lose, it’s an accomplishment to even complete the course.

