Pro wrestlers to hit the mat in Skowhegan for annual Christmas For the Kids Fundraiser

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Pro wrestler Luke Robert was a guest in studio during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday to inform viewers about the annual Christmas For the Kids Fundraiser.

The event is set for the Eagles Club in Skowhegan on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards buying gifts for the holiday for under privileged kids.

There will be no cost for admission but organizers say patrons are encouraged to make a donation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.