Pro wrestlers to hit the mat in Skowhegan for annual Christmas For the Kids Fundraiser

The event is set for the Eagles Club in Skowhegan on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event is set for the Eagles Club in Skowhegan on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Pro wrestler Luke Robert was a guest in studio during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday to inform viewers about the annual Christmas For the Kids Fundraiser.

The event is set for the Eagles Club in Skowhegan on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards buying gifts for the holiday for under privileged kids.

There will be no cost for admission but organizers say patrons are encouraged to make a donation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Micro Artisans Fair
Micro Artisans fair in Augusta this weekend
Jessica Meir talks about Artemis launch
Caribou native sets sights on the moon
Waterfront concert
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend
Tara-bly Good Catering was the final stop during our Food Truck week.
WABI’s Food Truck week comes to a close with Tara-bly Good Catering in the spotlight