Orrington native opens Maine based coffee company

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Kozy Korner in Orrington has something new brewing in its store that has a special connection to the town.

The Maine-based It’s Been Smithed Coffee Company traces its roots to Orrington as its owner, Justin Smith, grew up in the town.

The name comes from a family saying “smithed it” meaning to get something done despite not knowing exactly how to do it.

Smith says he couldn’t have picked a better name for the company as its name clearly illustrates its origin.

It started as a side hustle but has transformed into a dream come true.

“It’s absolutely amazing within such a short time. I mean, the company is really only three months old, and just the love and the reaction that I’ve had to everything. Just being able to walk into the store and seeing my coffee for sale and people buying it is, it’s unreal, it’s a dream come true,” Smith said.

If you’d like to place an order online the company’s website can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.