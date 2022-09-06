New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend.

According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will.

The road was temporarily closed as a precaution.

Officials determined a man had a medical condition and there were no signs or evidence of a crime.

The man was checked by Lincoln Ambulance personnel.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
Maine senator calls on DHHS to share case files of 4 Maine children killed last year
59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor
Rain holds off for the 59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor
Local unions celebrate Labor Day
Bangor area union leaders, organizations celebrate Labor Day
A hiker is on a 2-thousand mile mission for suicide prevention
A hiker is on a 2-thousand mile mission for suicide prevention