New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend.

According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will.

The road was temporarily closed as a precaution.

Officials determined a man had a medical condition and there were no signs or evidence of a crime.

The man was checked by Lincoln Ambulance personnel.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.