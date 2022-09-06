New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend.
According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will.
The road was temporarily closed as a precaution.
Officials determined a man had a medical condition and there were no signs or evidence of a crime.
The man was checked by Lincoln Ambulance personnel.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.