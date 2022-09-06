Maine’s highest court to hear appeal of Bath man convicted of attempted murder

FILE: Christopher Hallowell
FILE: Christopher Hallowell
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court will hear the appeal this week of a man serving 25 years behind bars for shooting a relative in Shirley more than three years ago.

Christopher Hallowell of Bath was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and several other charges.

In July of 2019, Hallowell went to the farm of a distant relative.

The woman testified in court she walked into the horse barn, heard a loud bang, then saw Hallowell in the doorway with a gun.

She said Hallowell tasered her twice and struck her in the head with his rifle.

During the trial, Hallowell presented evidence regarding his mental health issues.

In his appeal, Hallowell argues the evidence raised a reasonable doubt as to his state of mind, and the court erred in finding he failed to prove he was not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

