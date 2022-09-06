Maine senator calls on DHHS to share case files of 4 Maine children killed last year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine state senator is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to share the case files of four Maine children who were killed last year.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Comberland, is urging the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee to pursue legal action against DHHS to obtain those files.

The Department has reportedly refused to share the files with the Committee as part of its ongoing review of Maine’s child protective system.

They’ve cited concerns that doing so could jeopardize ongoing criminal investigations.

Diamond says he understands the general public must wait for the trials to happen, but he says the committee needs access to make recommendations and improvements to the system.

The Government Oversight Committee will meet again at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21.

