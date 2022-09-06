Maine senator calls on DHHS to share case files of 4 Maine children killed last year

Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine state senator is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to share the case files of four Maine children who were killed last year.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Comberland, is urging the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee to pursue legal action against DHHS to obtain those files.

The Department has reportedly refused to share the files with the Committee as part of its ongoing review of Maine’s child protective system.

They’ve cited concerns that doing so could jeopardize ongoing criminal investigations.

Diamond says he understands the general public must wait for the trials to happen, but he says the committee needs access to make recommendations and improvements to the system.

The Government Oversight Committee will meet again at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor
Rain holds off for the 59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor
Local unions celebrate Labor Day
Bangor area union leaders, organizations celebrate Labor Day
A hiker is on a 2-thousand mile mission for suicide prevention
A hiker is on a 2-thousand mile mission for suicide prevention
Salad bar at Hermon High School
Hermon schools helping kids adopt and maintain healthy eating behaviors