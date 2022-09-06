Maine Childrens Home in Waterville awarded grant from New Balance Foundation

Christmas Program
Christmas Program
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Children’s Home in Waterville has been awarded a grant to improve and support their Christmas Program.

They received $35,000 from New Balance Foundation, a longtime supporter.

For more than 60 years, the Christmas Program has been providing winter essentials, clothing, games, and toys to children whose families face financial difficulties.

Last year, they served more than 1000 children.

Each year, the organization receives over 500 applications and will start accepting applications for the program Oct. 1.

The program’s director, Amanda Simmons, says the grant will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the program.

She says the grant will provide families with social work support they may need access to.

“The support from the foundation is great. They really help expand our program by providing supports to the whole family as far as mental health resources, resources just for the whole family only because our program serves ages 0 to 12. We realize there’s still a whole family need, and the grant from the New Balance foundation allows us to do that,” said Simmons.

New Balance Foundation has been a supporter of Christmas Program for more than 20 years and has donated over $550,000 to the organization.

