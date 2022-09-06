Independent gubernatorial candidate Sam Hunkler wraps up Bangor Rotary Club speaker series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor wrapped up their speaker series Tuesday with U.S. congressional and gubernatorial candidates.

Independent candidate for governor Sam Hunkler spoke to the group at Husson University.

He says he’s hoping to find common ground with Maine voters by offering another choice for governor.

Hunkler says he’s disheartened by the way things are, and he thinks most people want something different.

“In order for us to find common ground, we have to learn to listen to one another more than anything else. If I listen to you and you have a different idea, by me listening to you, you will begin to tell me what you have to say. And then, by me listening and showing that respect to you, you might listen to me too,” Hunkler said.

Hunkler says he got over 4,000 signatures to get himself on the ballot and feels he has a good pulse on the people of Maine.

The Rotary heard from Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills last month.

