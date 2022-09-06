A hiker is on a 2-thousand mile mission for suicide prevention

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Maine (WMTW) - A man hiking the entire Appalachian Trial in order to help raise awareness for suicide prevention has arrived in Maine.

Tim Uncapher covered 16 miles on Friday to reach Andover in Western Maine, despite some slow going on the trail. He started his adventure six months ago and has battled ice, snow, mud, storms, sickness and injuries.

The 56-year-old retired Naval commander is doing the trek to support a friend who lost six family members to suicide and who started the Elizabeth Mattera Foundation.

Uncapher’s goal is to raise awareness and money.

“The whys are many,” Uncapher told WMTW. “I started this trek for many reasons. What keeps me on the trail, what keeps me driven day to day is the fact we’re doing this to end suicide. To deliver hope, save lives, and end suicide through the Elizabeth Mattera Foundation.”

His goal is to raise $25,000 for the foundation by completing the 2,194 miles trek. His arrival in Maine coincided with the start of National Suicide Awareness Month.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2019, the CDC reports, one person in the U.S. took their life every 11 minutes.

