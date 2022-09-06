Hermon schools helping kids adopt and maintain healthy eating behaviors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Maine are back to school, and one important aspect of starting a new school year is making sure they’re on a balanced diet.

We stopped by Hermon High School last week where all students currently eat for free.

Under USDA standards, each meal must include a grain, fruit and vegetable, protein, and a low- or fat-free milk.

Director of Nutrition Jessica Thompson says their goal is to provide nutrition education that focuses on the skills needed to adopt and maintain healthy eating behaviors.

”We’re trying to do a lot of fresh produce, fresh meals. We have a lot of experience in our kitchens where the staff are trained in the kitchen so they’re doing now high quality meals, following recipes, and giving the kids the healthiest meals that we can give,” said Thompson.

