Gradually Brightening Skies Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stalled out frontal boundary that brought us a wet Labor Day, will push southward today, as high pressure builds in from the north. This will allow us to gradually dry out as our Tuesday progresses. We’ll start with lots of clouds this morning, some patchy drizzle and fog, and the chance for a few spotty showers. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see brightening skies from north to south across the state later this morning through the afternoon. With clouds gradually moving out, heating will be a bit limited today so temperatures won’t move much with highs mainly in the 60s. The best chance to see to low 70s will be across the north where clearing will happen earlier in the day. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will be over the area Wednesday giving us a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will cross the state Thursday. This will bring us a bit more cloudiness on its way through. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it but a few showers, mainly across the north, cannot be ruled out. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s for most spots. High pressure will regain control of our weather Friday through the weekend with sunshine and a bit of a warming trend. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Saturday will also feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures just a bit warmer than Friday. Saturday’s highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers possible this morning then brightening skies from north to south this afternoon. Highs between 63°-72°, warmest across the north. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 44°-53°. Light north/northeast wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-78°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH becoming southeast.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

