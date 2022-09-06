First Maine Driver Educator Summit held in Augusta


Maine Driver Educator Summit(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Over 200 driving educators from across the state were at the first Maine Driver Educator Summit at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday.

It was hosted by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, AAA Northern New England and the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles

The purpose of the summit is to bring these educators together to learn about new products, teaching methods, and the latest trends to keep our next generation of drivers safe.

Summit attendees were be trained on how to use Maine Department of Transportation crash data to educate motorists on high crash locations in their town or city and how to avoid the contributing factors that led to the crashes

The Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northern New England says he hopes some of the education provided will help reduce teen deaths due to motor vehicle crashes.

“Teens are overrepresented in crashes, so we know that we have a lot of teens crashing and dying on our highways. And, our highway safety plans are calling for action. We need to come up with ways to reduce teen driving crashes and injuries, and we can do that with two different audiences. Mom and dad can make a big difference having conversations with them, and the people that are in direct connection with our teens, the driver educators” said Pat Moody, director of Public Affairs for AAA Northern New England

Nationally recognized experts were also at the summit to talk about the issues facing today’s driver educators.

