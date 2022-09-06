Famous Belfast lobster predicts an early winter

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Passy Pete declared today that winter is on its way.

In what has become an annual tradition, the now famous Belfast lobster predicted if summer will last for six more weeks.

During the ritual, the lobster is retrieved from bay by the Belfast barons, a group of residents who help Passy.

Passy communicates his prophecy by selecting a scroll that is read to the group that gathered for the event.

David Crabile, one of the Belfast barons, says there is no butter or boiling involved in this ritual because Passy is always returned to the harbor after his prediction.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

UPS plane at the Bangor International Airport
UPS recently added new flight to Bangor
FILE: Christopher Hallowell
Maine’s highest court to hear appeal of Bath man convicted of attempted murder
Labor Day weather
Rain will taper off overnight
Central Maine dance teacher kicks off 50th year
Central Maine dance teacher kicks off 50th year