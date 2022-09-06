Congresswoman Pingree tests positive for COVID for the second time

Rep. Chellie Pingree
Rep. Chellie Pingree(U.S. House of Representatives)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pingree released a statement that said:

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I am only experiencing mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated and boosted, for the safety of others I will be isolating at home while working remotely for my constituents.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D) - Maine

Pingree also tested positive for the virus in July.

