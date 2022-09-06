The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair starts Thursday

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - As several of the local fairs come to a close on Monday, that doesn’t mean the fair season is over in Maine.

The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair gets underway Thursday.

Billed as the “The Biggest Little Fair in the State,” this year’s fair features all the favorites and some new events, too.

There’s something for everyone including animal and mechanical pulling, street pulls, midway rides, games, entertainment, firefighter demonstrations, the crowning of the Maine Dairy Princess, and the big parade on Saturday.

The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and the fair runs through Sunday.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to clintonlionsagfair207.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.