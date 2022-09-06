Brewer man arrested in Hermon after leading police on chase, authorities say

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man was arrested after police say he led them on a car chase Tuesday afternoon.

Brewer Police say around 1:30 p.m. they tried to stop 26-year-old Nicholas Ethier for driving with a suspended license.

They say Ethier refused to stop, and led police onto I-395.

Police ended the chase due to safety concerns.

Working with other area agencies, the car was stopped on Route 2 in Hermon.

Ethier is charged with operating after suspension, failure to stop for an officer and violation of bail conditions.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

