Brewer man arrested in Hermon after leading police on chase, authorities say

Nicholas Ethier
Nicholas Ethier(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man was arrested after police say he led them on a car chase Tuesday afternoon.

Brewer Police say around 1:30 p.m. they tried to stop 26-year-old Nicholas Ethier for driving with a suspended license.

They say Ethier refused to stop, and led police onto I-395.

Police ended the chase due to safety concerns.

Working with other area agencies, the car was stopped on Route 2 in Hermon.

Ethier is charged with operating after suspension, failure to stop for an officer and violation of bail conditions.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Skies Clearing Overnight
Welcome Back sign
Students return after Maine school burned
It's Been Smithed Coffee Company
Orrington native opens Maine based coffee company
One of nine Beagles at PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden
9 rescue beagles looking for homes
Painted lines outside Planned Parenthood in Portland
Painted lines establish a new protest-free-zone outside Planned Parenthood in Portland