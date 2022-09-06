Bangor area union leaders, organizations celebrate Labor Day

President of the Eastern Maine Labor Council, Jack McKay, says the day is, simply put, a day to celebrate people who do the work.
Local unions celebrate Labor Day
Local unions celebrate Labor Day(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Maine Labor Council and Food and Medicine held their 19th annual Labor Day Celebration Monday evening.

The event included several speakers like employees who have successfully formed unions along with Governor Janet Mills.

President of the Eastern Maine Labor Council, Jack McKay, says the day is, simply put, a day to celebrate people who do the work.

He says this year’s focus was on sovereignty and the increased number of workers who are deciding to have a voice at work through a union.

”Which means you got to have a say on your wages, your hours, your working conditions, which is just a tremendous thing is really increasing dramatically in the Bangor area and throughout the state of Maine. There has been some huge victories in the nurses union, public bus drivers and lots of other food service workers and it’s really inspiring. It’s some of the greatest organizing I’ve seen in my lifetime,” McKay said.

McKay says he hopes today was a chance to recognize how where they came from and look ahead at where they want to go.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor
Rain holds off for the 59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor
A hiker is on a 2-thousand mile mission for suicide prevention
A hiker is on a 2-thousand mile mission for suicide prevention
Salad bar at Hermon High School
Hermon schools helping kids adopt and maintain healthy eating behaviors
The Skowhegan Drive-In is officially closed for the season
Skowhegan Drive-In closes for the season, possibly for good