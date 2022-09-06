9 rescue beagles looking for homes

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is caring for nine beagles after they were rescued from a breeding farm in Virginia.

These nine dogs, ages ranging from puppies to five years old, were some of the 4,000 rescued that are now being sent all across the country.

While they’re looking for their forever home, we’re told potential families should be mindful of a few things.

“They have been in cages, so potty training is going to be a big thing. They were never outside to go to the bathroom, and so, that’s going to take a while, and, of course, they are a hound mix and so hounds are a little bit more stubborn,” said Meghan Austin a Co-Director at PAWS.

These dogs have certainly endured a great deal, but their spirit is unmatched.

“It’s been amazing to take these dogs that were living in not-so-great conditions, never seen grass, never ran around with each other, just to see them blossom the way they have,” said Stephanie Smit who is also a co-director.

The dogs have to be in a 14-day quarantine before they can be adopted, but applications are open now.

Even if you don’t have the ability to adopt, there’s always a way to help.

“We have a lot of applications already, and there’s been some donations to help with the funds because we have to do the all the medical is put on us, and so, we do have to take care of them all medically. And so, it’s been great to see the community step up,” Austin added.

The center also has quite a few other animals that are looking for a home

If you’d like to put in an application for adoption you can find that here.

