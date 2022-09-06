4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County.

Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.

Police say on Thursday, they searched a house on the Dexter Road in Cambridge.

They say they seized nearly four pounds of suspected fentanyl along with around $13,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

They say the street value of the fentanyl a little more than $250,000.

Authorities say this search warrant was the result of an MDEA investigation related to large amounts of fentanyl being brought into the state and distributed in Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington Counties.

