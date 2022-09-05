Rain will taper off overnight

WABI First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stalled front along the coast continues to bring rain to the region, especially across southern Maine. Showers will continue this evening and into tonight before tapering off early Tuesday morning. Additional rain accumulations will be highest across southern Maine where another inch is possible. Areas north of Bangor and near the coast will likely receive less than 0.5″ while the I-95 corridor from Augusta to Bangor could pick up another 0.5″.

High pressure will begin to push in on Tuesday. Expect decreasing clouds through the day with clear skies expected by the evening. This air mass will stick around through Thursday and highs will gradually warm each day. A front will pass Thursday afternoon/night. A few showers are possible as it passes, but it will be quickly followed by another high pressure system.

The high pressure system that moves in on Friday will stick around through the weekend. Overall, the weekend is looking sunny and warm with high in the low 70s to low 80s.

Showers are possible again on Monday.

TONIGHT: Rain tapering off early in the morning. Lows 46-53°. Light northeast wind.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Highs 63-72°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Light and variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

