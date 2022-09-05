Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance

Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained.

It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers.

“I can’t believe 50 years have passed,” Morison said.

This year marks her 50th year of teaching her dance class in the Waterville and Sidney area. She says her mother got her into dancing at a young age.

“She was a dance teacher before me, ran Kerry School of Dance Baton in Waterville, Maine. In fact, she was instrumental in starting the Boys and Girls Club,” Morrison said of her mother.

Decades later, she is continuing her and her mother’s legacy, and her motivation is to help and inspire people.

“For the kids and grown ups (we have adult classes, too) to have fun through the art of dance, to help them build their confidence and just to have a good time,” Morison said.

Those good times are what the kids are looking forward to when they meet for dance practice after school. One of the parents says the kids are learning much more than dancing.

“Every single one of those kids has the opportunity to flourish, become more confident, find something to love, best friends. That’s when I think of the thousands of kids that have been through here. It’s really amazing,” said Mary Alice Johnson, parent whose children are in the dance class.

Morison says she’s donating $1000 from the proceeds of the Showstoppers Recital to the Ukraine Children’s Action Project. It’s her way of giving back.

“Our kids in Waterville, Maine or anywhere in Maine are relatively safe, and it’s just not fair that other kids in other parts of the world just aren’t safe, and its not by their choice. It’s just by geography,” explained Morison.

In the meantime, she looks forward to many more years of teaching and does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I just love my job, I do, I have had a great time doing it, and where else would you get to have fun while you work and keep learning and growing with the kids?” Morison concluded.

