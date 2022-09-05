Harmony Free Fair provides fun and funds for community

HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - As summer fades into fall the town of Harmony enjoyed its weekend long Harmony Free Fair.

Given the name there was no admission fee but a great deal to see and do.

Some of the events TV-5 saw firsthand were a series of wrestling matches, live music performances and the legendary frog jumping contest.

It was BYOF or bring your own frog to this “ribbeting” event.

Competitors sought to have their frogs jump out of the circle first in a series of these races.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a fair without a pie eating contest.

But how was it to dig right into the pie?

“It was very fun and the pie was delicious!” said Quinton Hoogie after competing in the contest.

While the fair is free to enter, donations were certainly accepted as funds raised go back into the community.

“It’s a big fundraiser for us. We raise money, we support the food pantry, we support the school, we keep putting money back through the fairgrounds. And I think we keep growing every year getting a little bigger, a little better. And keeping that country charm everyone likes when they get here,” said Jeff Chadbourne the President of the Harmony Free Fair.

