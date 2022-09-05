Exeter brothers are world champions

Willis Reinhardt aims downrange(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine brothers continue to sharpen their skills every day even after adding the prestigious title of world champion to their resume.

Payson and Willis Reinhardt are back in Maine after winning their divisions in the International Bowhunting Organization World Championship.

This achievement has been a long journey for both.

“I began archery when I was 11 or 12 years old, I got my first bow, and through coming in here and meeting new people, I’ve learned about competitive archery,” said Payson.

To be able to compete at such a high level requires the dedication of themselves and their family.

“Our parents, mom, dad, have taken us everywhere. For years, they’ve taken us all over the country. They’ve taken us to Vegas once for a shooting tournament,” said Willis.

This includes the second family they’ve made at the range.

“It’s amazing. It’s great to have great people to shoot with, and that’s the biggest thing when it comes to getting better at archery is to have good people surrounding you that will help to improve you,” Payson added.

While they’re working to make each other better, there’s still a bit of a sibling rivalry.

“I mentor him. He teaches me basically everything I know, and since he’s teaching me everything, I know we compete all the time. And I’m just as good as him, and we’re good at competing against each other,” Willis went on to say.

Moving forward, they’ll continue to train so their careers can stay on target.

To learn more about the sport you can visit the Maine Archery Association’s website here.

