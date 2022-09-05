A dreary and cool Labor day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We see a stationary front stall over the region for today, this keeps weather conditions cool and dreary for the day. Winds are out of the NE at around 5-10 mph. Scattered showers begin moving in from the south this morning and will taper off overnight and into Tuesday morning. If you have outdoor plans it will be best to bring those activities indoors for the day. High temperatures stay cooler only reaching the upper 50′s to mid 60′s.

We remain cloudy headed into Tuesday, but we do begin to dry out and the sun returns for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 60′s to mid 70′s, and lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Wednesday looks to be the start of a nice stretch of weather headed into the end of the work week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures warming back up into the mid to upper 70′s inland, and lower 70′s along the coast. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40′s and low 50′s. The rest of the work week looks dry and sunny as high pressure builds back into the region; high temperatures could even top out around 80 next week for inland areas.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, highs reach between 59-65, winds will be out of the NE at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers begin to taper off. Overnight lows drop between 50-57. Winds out of the NE at around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy AM, then sun PM, high temperatures reach between 68-75, lows drop between 47-52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 71-77, overnight lows drop between 47-52.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies highs reaching the mid to upper 70

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, becoming humid, highs reach mid 70′s to low 80′s.

