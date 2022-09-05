Alice in Wonderland Experience takes over Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Alice in Wonderland Experience took Downtown Bangor by storm on Saturday.

Like an outdoor escape room, players navigated the streets of “Wonderland” with the help of an augmented reality mobile app provided by event host, CluedUpp Games.

Each group chose a team leader to “unlock” clues and collect helpful items for solving puzzles.

Players could race against the clock, or just take it at their own pace.

We spoke to some “Alice in Wonderland” enthusiasts who said that they are excited about the opportunity to play games and meet others outside again.

