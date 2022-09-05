Alice in Wonderland Experience takes over Downtown Bangor

alice in wonderland experience
alice in wonderland experience(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Alice in Wonderland Experience took Downtown Bangor by storm on Saturday.

Like an outdoor escape room, players navigated the streets of “Wonderland” with the help of an augmented reality mobile app provided by event host, CluedUpp Games.

Each group chose a team leader to “unlock” clues and collect helpful items for solving puzzles.

Players could race against the clock, or just take it at their own pace.

We spoke to some “Alice in Wonderland” enthusiasts who said that they are excited about the opportunity to play games and meet others outside again.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show

Latest News

Alice in Wonderland experience in Bangor
Alice in Wonderland experience in Bangor
A dreary and rainy Labor Day
A crowd enjoys the pie eating contest
Harmony Free Fair provides fun and funds for community
33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show
2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show