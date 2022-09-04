Police investigate suspicious death in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Sanford.

A spokesperson for the agency said there is no danger to the public.

Limited information has been made public.

According to Sanford Police, officers responded to the area of High Street in Sanford in the late afternoon Friday.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The cause and manner of their death have not been made public either.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.