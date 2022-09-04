Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting

Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police said two victims died at a hospital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital.

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Stockton native José Hernández gets a school named after him along with an Amazon-produced...
Astronaut with humble beginnings as migrant farmworker has school named after him
Stockton native José Hernández gets a school named after him along with an Amazon-produced...
NASA astronaut with humble beginning as migrant farmworker has school named after him
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Sanford.
Police investigate suspicious death in Sanford
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday