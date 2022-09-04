Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center.

Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend.

From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.

And people say it was a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Something different, something definitely to do. There’s a lot of stuff here. Stuff that I personally have been just mind blown,” Nicole “Niki” Raftelis, Morto Vivente Oddities said.

The show was hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown Waterville, and by Misty Lane, who owns and operates an online store called Hillbilly Furniture and Furs.

