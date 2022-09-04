‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
During Friday night’s show in Bangor Luke Combs made quite an impression on two young fans.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music superstar Luke Combs played back-to-back sold out shows in Bangor this weekend on his ‘The Middle of Somewhere Tour.’
As it turns out, they worked hard to get the money for tickets to attend.
“I prayed for it to happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened,” 12-year-old Bo Fenderson of Cornish, Maine told TV5.
He is a big Luke Comb’s fan, so when he heard, the singer was coming to Bangor he knew he wanted to go.
But he needed the money to get there.
“The concert was brought up and it was an immediate, yes,” said Bo’s mom, Desiree. “But, the tickets were pricey so it was well we can take your, but you don’t think about what you just did and earn and you know if you guys could buy your own tickets, we could make a half and and they said yes, and I think it was a great lesson for both of them, and for all of them.”
“Hard work pays off,” his friend Tanner told us.
During Friday night’s show at Maine Savings Ampitheater, Combs spotted the young fans’ homemade sign in the crowd that read:
“We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours.”
When Combs realized how much work they put in to get to the show, he offered to repay them, asking. “How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece. Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y’all want that, pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more.”
“He pulled out $140 dollars to pay for our tickets,” said Bo.
The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year signed their hats then told them he would invite them backstage after the show.
He kept good on his promise.
“I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us,” said Tanner.
“He came towards us and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool,” Bo said.
The boys say they learned some valuable life lessons.
“The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness,” Bo told us.
Something Combs displayed to them.
“He’s a great role model to take the time and do that, and really acknowledge what they did. It wasn’t just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them. I think for all of the sisters, the cousins, and the friends that they all learned a valuable lesson,” said Desiree.
“I just think it’s really an amazing thing for him to have done this to reinforce lessons that we try to instill in our children,” said Tanner’s mom, Justine. “They went knowing, and just to make it this big is amazing. It’s so heartwarming.”
A birthday Bo will never forget!
And a quick note - during Saturday night’s show, Combs told the crowd he had to cut his set short due to throat issues.
We are told he refunded everyone, and still played.
