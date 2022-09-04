A cold front approaches from the north today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today we see partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy into the evening. While most of the day today remains dry, we could see some passing showers as we head into the evening hours. High temperatures reach the upper 60′s to upper 70′s. We will also see a slight increase in dewpoints ahead of the cold front moving in from the north. This front brings the potential for some isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Nothing severe, just some passing light rain showers, not a wash-out for the concert by any means. Winds will be out of the south this morning but will eventually turn out of the north as this front approaches.

We see a stationary front stall over the region for Labor Day, this keeps weather conditions dreary for the day. Scattered showers begin moving in from the south early Monday morning and will taper off overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. High temperatures stay cooler only reaching the mid 60′s. We remain cloudy headed into Tuesday, but we do begin to dry out Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 60′s to lower 70′s. Wednesday looks to be the start of a nice stretch of weather headed into the end of the work week. High temperatures warm back up into the mid to upper 70′s inland, and lower 70′s along the coast. The rest of the work week looks dry and sunny as high pressure builds back into the region; high temperatures could even top out around 80 next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon, high temperatures get between 68-79,

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with isolated showers overnight, lows drop between 53-57.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, highs reach between 59-67, winds will be out of the N at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 50-57.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers AM, high temperatures reach between 64-71, lows drop into the low to mid 50′s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies highs reaching the mid to upper 70

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, becoming humid, highs reach mid 70′s to low 80′s.

