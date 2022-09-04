2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday.

Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products.

There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more.

TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about their passion towards gems and minerals.

“Maine tourmaline, so it’s our state gemstone as well,” Foden’s Mineral Sales Stephen Foden said.

“As watermelon tourmaline out of it will remain. And it is the Maine tourmaline that got me into this.”

“I was originally a jeweler and Maine tourmaline is what got me into sticking around the New England area and get infatuated with Maine gemstones.”

