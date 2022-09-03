Winslow Football wins emotional home opener in honor of late coach

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - For the town of Winslow, high school football has always been a huge deal.

“We just have a community here and it’s really awesome. It’s a family that backs a football team. The football team is a family and everybody just in this community really gathers around the football team and supports us,” said former player Own Schuchardt

But for Winslow this season brings a whole new meaning.

They’re playing in honor of coach Pete Bolduc, who passed away in December of 2021.

“It’s been very emotional today. It will be emotional all year. We’ve dedicated our season to him, and we just hope the family stays strong,” said Head Coach Wes Littlefield.

We’re told Coach Bolduc gave life lessons to his players that they carried with them well beyond the field.

“He always told us just whatever we can do our best you know, always strive for perfection and always do that and do the best you can,” said Joe Pfingst a former player of Coach Bolduc.

And after a moment of silence the boys from Winslow looked to get a win in the home opener against the visitors from Old town.

The scoring started with a scamper down the right side with the junior fullback Matt Quirion known to the crowd as Matty.

Old Town responded with a shot down the field to Davon Alston and took the lead 8-7.

Winslow answered that score with a 6-yard touchdown run by Pedro Garcia.

But the Raiders didn’t just score on offense as late in the second #22 Mike McCullough got the ball off a tip and he brought it back to the house for a pick six.

The Raiders won the opener in honor of their late coach 58-14.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.