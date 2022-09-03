Sunny and warm today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be another sunny and dry day, feeling very fall like this morning. We have some patchy fog this morning, however that should burn off by mid-morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected today, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph and high temperatures will get into the mid to upper 70′s.

For tonight, we will remain dry, perfect concert weather. Skies becoming partly cloudy with winds out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50′s.

During the day we see partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy and high temperatures reaching the upper 60′s to upper 70′s. We will also see a slight increase in dewpoints ahead of a front, but our humidity drops off relatively quickly headed into the beginning of the work week. We have a cold front on the move Sunday into Monday, while most of the day Sunday remains dry we could see some passing showers as we head into the evening hours. This is by no means a wash-out for those attending the concert on Sunday night. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. We see a stationary front stall over the region for Labor Day, this keeps weather conditions dreary for the day. Scattered showers are expected as they ride up and along that stationary front. High temperatures stay cooler only reaching the mid 60′s. We remain cloudy headed into to Tuesday, but we do begin to dry out Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 60′s to lower 70′s. The rest of the work week looks dry and sunny as high pressure builds back into the region; high temperatures get back into the upper 70′s, even some low 80′s.

TODAY: Sun and clouds, high temperatures get between 72-78, winds are out of the S at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, low temperatures drop between 53-58, winds will be out of the S at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon, high temperatures get between 68-79, isolated showers overnight, lows drop between 53-57.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, highs reach between 59-67, winds will be out of the N at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 53-57.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers AM, high temperatures reach between 66-71, lows drop into the low to mid 50′s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70′s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.